Sex offender, drug smuggler arrested in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents arrest one sex offender and one drug smuggler in two separate events.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say the first incident occurred last Thursday. Agents arrested a man suspected of illegally entering the U.S. approximately one mile east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry.

After agents checked the man's immigration and criminal history, it revealed that the 35-year-old man from Mexico had a conviction for "Sexual Abuse of a Child."

The 35-year-old man had a conviction out of Salt Lake City, Utah. He was sentenced to one year for his conviction. The man was removed from the U.S. in April 2005.

The second incident occurred on Friday morning. Agents arrested a man suspected of illegally entering the U.S. approximately 18 miles east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry.

Agents say the man had two backpacks in his possession. After agents searched the backpacks, they discovered seven cellophane-wrapped packages inside.

At the station, the packages tested positive for methamphetamine with a combined weight of 16.7 pounds and an estimated street value of $31,730.

The man, an 18-year-old Mexican citizen, and the drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further processing.