Mexicali checkpoints send over 600 vehicles back to the U.S. during Fourth of July weekend

MEXICALI, B.C. (T3)-Mexicali police took extremely invasive measures to control the virus over the weekend.

With the new sanitary filters installed in Mexicali and San Felipe, over 600 vehicles ready to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend were returned back to the United States.

The Director of the Mexicali Police María Elena Andrade, says that checkpoints installed from last Thursday to Sunday resulted in the seizure of 944 beer cans, which were confiscated in 67 vehicles, 54 fines were issued due to face coverings.

Andrade says the fines for not wearing a face mask totaled up to $150.

The municipal government announced that the seized beer was recently insured through an operation that was carried out in the city and at the inspection points.

The Mayor of Mexicali, Marina del Pilar Ávila says that a significant amount of beer was seized over the weekend and entered the city illegally. She says it will sell the alcohol and the money will go towards the construction of the project for a sanctuary for abused and street animals.

The mayor says that due to the strict measures that have been implemented to lower the rates of infections in Mexicali, the sanitary filters will continue to be installed on weekends until the epidemiological traffic light changes the red alert on infections.