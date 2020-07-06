Imperial Avenue interchange closing for construction

News

Caltrans has started working on the reconstruction of the interchange at Imperial Avenue and Interstate 8 (I-8) in the city of El Centro.

The interchange is expected to close down Monday at 10:00 p.m.

Drivers who use the interchange on their daily routes will have to find an alternative route.

The interchange is a major entrance and exit in the city of El Centro.

According to Caltrans, approximately 16,000 to 27,000 vehicles use the interchange everyday.

The interchange is supposed to be closed for the next 8-10 months.

The $44 million dollar project is expected to be fully completed by 2023.