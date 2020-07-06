Early voting starts this week

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Avoid the rush on Election Day by voting as early as Wednesday, July 8! And best of all, you can vote from the comfort and safety of your own home.

Permanent early voters will receive their ballots in the mail soon. Election Day in on Tuesday, August 4th.

To find out your voting status, visit Arizona.Vote.

If you are not currently on the Permanent Early Voting List and would like to be added, print the request form from the Yuma County Voter Services website and return it to 197 S. Main Street, Yuma, Arizona 85364.

If you do not want to be added to the Permanent Early Voting List, but would like a ballot mailed to you for the Primary Election only, call Yuma County Voter Services at (928) 373-6034 by Friday, July 24th.

Any registered voter can vote early in-person from Wednesday, July 8th to Friday, July 31st.

In-person early voting is available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 197 S. Main Street.

Voter identification is required to vote.

A list of acceptable forms of identification can be found here.

To reduce voters’ and election workers’ risk of exposure to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required, hand sanitizing stations will be available.