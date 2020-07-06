COVID-19 plasma donations needed in Sonora

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-The latest in coronavirus cases and deaths in Sonora.

As of Sunday evening, health officials report 267 new cases along with 18 deaths. Sonora now has 10,332 cases and 1,034 deaths. Hermosillo continues to lead the state with the highest cases followed by Cajeme and Nogales.

Officials say they are in need of plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients. If you have been recovered for 15 days, you can help them save lives. For more information call (622) 213-09-28 in Sonora.