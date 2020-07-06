Baja California remains on red alert for this week
MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Baja California say they are slowly working their way up to 'orange alert.'
According to the National Public Radio, orange alert sees 10-24 daily new cases per 100,000 people, stay-at-home orders may be necessary, unless it's possible to surge testing and tracing capabilities.
However, health officials say Baja California will remain on red alert from July 6 to July 12.
As of Saturday, Baja California had 5,830 COVID-19 negative cases, 1,180 suspected cases, 9,772 confirmed cases, 1,928 deaths, and 2,580 recoveries.
Here is a breakdown of the latest numbers of the cities in Baja California:
|City
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Tijuana
|2,976
|874
|855
|Rosarito
|103
|11
|29
|Ensenada
|863
|96
|153
|Tecate
|242
|61
|102
|Mexicali
|5,402
|879
|1,399
|San Quintin
|186
|7
|42
