Baja California remains on red alert for this week

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Baja California say they are slowly working their way up to 'orange alert.'

According to the National Public Radio, orange alert sees 10-24 daily new cases per 100,000 people, stay-at-home orders may be necessary, unless it's possible to surge testing and tracing capabilities.

However, health officials say Baja California will remain on red alert from July 6 to July 12.

As of Saturday, Baja California had 5,830 COVID-19 negative cases, 1,180 suspected cases, 9,772 confirmed cases, 1,928 deaths, and 2,580 recoveries.

Here is a breakdown of the latest numbers of the cities in Baja California: