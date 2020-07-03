Yuma County: COVID-19 latest facts

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- As of Friday, there are 6,838 positive cases of COVID-19 in Yuma County.

137 hospitalized at YRMC

34 in ICU at YRMC

466 total YRMC COVID-19 patients discharged

107 deaths

At the beginning of the pandemic, there wasn’t sufficient research on the virus.

Now, roughly four months in here's an update on some of the facts scientists and doctors say have held true.

Through the course of this pandemic, statistics have shown minorities are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

The majority of patients hospitalized with the virus in Yuma County are Hispanic.

Dr. Bharat Magu, Chief Medical Officer at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), said, “[Hispanics] are the patients just by numbers also have the highest mortality, at least in our hospital, from complications of the disease.”

Another fact that remains, the elderly and those with chronic diseases are most vulnerable to the virus.

Dr. Magu says all patients who’ve died of COVID-19 at YRMC also suffered chronic lung or heart conditions.

What’s new? As the U.S. sees record numbers of new cases, demographics have shifted.

“I think over the last month or so [YRMC] has seen younger and younger patients [19-40 years old] being admitted into the hospital and that proportion is rising.”

Also changing, understanding how the virus is transmitted.

It was previously believed asymptomatic carriers were spreading the virus, but Dr. Magu says those who test positive for COVID-19 but lack symptoms are less infective.

Those who have symptoms are most contagious.

“The rule of thumb is within 12-hours of symptoms you are very very contagious,” said Dr. Magu.

As for how long a person with COVID is contagious, generally, for non-severe cases, doctors estimate up to 20-days.

“A 14-day period from the beginning of the symptoms and at least 3 to 5 days after the last day of symptoms. And by symptoms, I mean no fever, no cough, and no shortness of breath.”

Once fully recovered from the disease, doctors believe patients are no longer infectious.

As for those admitted into the hospital for COVID-19, the average non-ICU patient at YRMC stays about 5-10 days.

Dr. Magu said, COVID-19 patients not out of the hospital by day 10, chances of complications are very high.

However, ICU patients are staying between 14-days to over a month.