Texas woman charged with helping get rid of body of Vanessa Guillen

News

(KYMA, KECY)-A Texas woman accused of disposing of the body of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen was charged Thursday.

NBC News reports 22-year-old Cecily Aguilar of Killeen, Texas, facing one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence in the April 22 disappearance of Guillen.

Partial remains were found earlier this week but have not been formally identified as Guillen.

[RELATED STORY: Fort Hood soldier was killed in armory, dismembered]

According to officials, a Fort Hood soldier who authorities identified as E-4 Specialist Aaron David Robinson, allegedly told Aguilar that he killed a female soldier after hitting her in the head with a hammer.

Reports say Robinson allegedly recruited Aguilar⁠ to help him get rid of her body at a remote site in Bell County, near Fort Hood. The Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) says Aguilar is the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier.

Robinson died by suicide early Wednesday after fleeing Fort Hood the night before.

"While law enforcement agencies attempted to make contact with the suspect in Killeen, Texas, Specialist Robinson reportedly displayed a weapon and took his own life," said Damon Phelps with CID.

The Guillen's family attorney, Natalie Khawam says they believe the remains found are Guillen's.

On April 22, Guillen's car keys, barracks room key, identification card, and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had been working earlier in the day. Her cell phone was also missing.

On June 15, the Army raised the reward to $25,000

Two days later, the military opened up a separate inquiry looking into allegations that Guillen was sexually harassed by a supervisor.