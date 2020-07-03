Calexico City Council appoints new mayor, mayor pro tem

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Calexico City Council appoints Rosie Fernandez as the new Mayor of Calexico and Morris Reisen as Mayor Pro Tem.

During a meeting Wednesday, former Calexico Mayor Bill Hodge had a few words for Fernandez, "As you can see we smoothly made our transition to the next mayor. Now my advice for the next mayor, Fernandez. Know your goals and objectives. Don't let obstacles and criticism stop you. Don't take no for an answer. You have my full respect and support. Thank you very much for stepping up."

By unanimous vote, Fernandez was appointed as the new Mayor for 2020-2021.

As for Reisen, Hodge says, "He gets things done, he's a man of action and fortunate to have him on the council."

By unanimous vote, Reisen was appointed as the new Mayor Pro Tem.