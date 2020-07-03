Skip to Content
Bonilla orders bars to close in Rosarito ahead of 4th of July weekend

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Baja California remains on red alert as coronavirus cases and deaths keep rising.

In Baja California, Mexicali continues to have the highest cases, followed by Tijuana.

On Thursday, health officials say there are 5,593 negative cases, 1,187 suspected cases, 9,383 confirmed cases, 1,874 deaths, and 2,350 recoveries.


Baja California Ministry of Health says despite the pandemic, Papas and Beer, a tourist bar in Rosarito plans to remain open to the public. However, with Fourth of July weekend, the Governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla, says bars in Rosarito will remain closed.

CityConfirmedDeathsRecoveries
Tijuana2,881854811
Rosarito891126
Ensenada78993129
Tecate2336199
Mexicali5,2248481,245
San Quintin167740
