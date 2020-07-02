Sonora tightens restrictions to close borders ahead of Fourth of July weekend

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Wednesday, the Sonoran Governor Claudia Pavlovich closed the border to non-essential travelers for the Fourth of July weekend.

The border closure comes ahead of the holiday weekend to help stop the spread of coronavirus in Sonora, Mexico.

Travel is restricted to essential travel pertaining to work, commercial crossings, or any health-related visits.

Pavlovich plans to place checkpoints at all Mexican ports of entry along the Sonoran border. This includes Nogales, San Luis Rio Colorado, and Agua Prieta.

On Thursday, Sonora reported 268 new coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths. Since March 16, Sonora has 8,976 cases and 909 deaths.

For some travelers this border closure thwarts their holiday plans.

One Somerton woman who only wishes to be identified as Rosa, says she had plans to spend the holiday weekend in Puerto Peñasco with family. However, after hearing about the border closure she says she had to change her plans.

Rosa says she feels more comfortable when she visits Mexico. She states people in Mexico tend to follow the necessary guidelines to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The people she comes across Mexico wear masks and keeps their distance, which is why visiting her family this weekend wasn't an issue for her with the pandemic.

The Sonoran Governor has banned Americans from Sonoran Beaches this upcoming weekend.