New migrant caravan heading to Baja California amid COVID-19

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-In the midst of a pandemic, Baja California authorities say a new caravan of migrants is expected to arrive.

The Director of Alfa and Omega Shelter, Tomas Diosdado says that thousands of Central Americans are stranded on the border of Tapachula, Chiapas waiting for entry to Mexico. On an everyday basis, he says 10-15 migrants gather outside the shelter seeking a place to stay.

However, in mid-May Chiapas was on yellow alert. A yellow alert is a decrease in the number of infections and hospitalizations for more than two consecutive weeks. The cases have not stopped migrants from traveling to Mexico.

Due to the rise in cases in Mexicali, Alfa and Omega shelter has not opened the doors for them due to resources. Diosdado says there are much less preventive measures to detect if any of these migrants are infected with the virus.

Recently, three migrant shelters in Mexicali suffered an outbreak of coronavirus. The Alpha and Omega had 15 cases, among them its director. El Camino had four cases and its director Altagracia Tamayo tested positive for the disease.

Migrant shelters are unable to shelter new people due to the lack of support from the state government. The shelters have reached out to Baja California Governor, Jaime Bonilla, to comply with the authorization of a shelter for migrants in Mexicali, a project that was not carried out.

As of today, migrants who arrive in Mexicali have to go to the migrant centers in Tijuana or stay on the streets. The directors of the migrant shelters issued a warning for those who keep seeking shelter.

The outlook will be catastrophic for Mexicali and Tijuana where contagions continue to rise and support is void for migrant shelters that operate voluntarily.