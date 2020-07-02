Fort Hood soldier was killed in armory, dismembered

News

(KYMA, KECY)-The attorney for the Guillen family shares new information on Fort Hood soldier Specialist Vanessa Guillen's disappearance.

Army Times reports Vanessa Guillen was allegedly killed April 22, the day of her disappearance, by a soldier named Aaron David Robinson while she was on duty in the armory room.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) officials say Robinson allegedly attacked the 20-year-old Guillen with a hammer. The family's attorney, attorney Natalie Khawam said, “This heinous act caused her blood to be splashed all over the armory room.”

Khawam stated that she learned the information during a four-hour meeting with Army CID agents.

In a press conference Wednesday, Khawam said the Guillen family has found out new information on Vanessa's disappearance through social media. Claiming, CID never once updated the family with new information.

After Guillen was dead, Robinson allegedly contacted his married girlfriend “to help him bury her bloody body,” Khawam wrote in the statement to Army Times.

“At first they tried to set her on fire, but she wouldn’t burn. Then they dismembered this beautiful US soldier’s body with a machete."

On Tuesday, partial human remains were discovered about 30 miles from Fort Hood along the Leon River, according to an Army CID news release Tuesday. Khawam said that the remains are suspected to be those of Guillen.

“Sooner or later the truth will come out because we are not going to stop,” said Guillen’s older sister, Mayra, during Wednesday’s press conference in D.C. “We have to know everything.”

