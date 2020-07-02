ECRMC weekly COVID-19 update

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The El Centro Regional Medical Center delivers a COVID-19 update.

With the fourth of July this weekend, Dr. Adolphe Edwards says he expects COVID-19 cases to rise. As of Thursday morning, ECRMC has 49 COVID patients and 93 patients at the hospital. However, the beds at Intensive Care Unit rise to 16, with five of those being non-COVID patients, nine patients being COVID, and 1 suspected.

Dr. Adolphe Edward reiterates for the community to keep wearing masks, wash your hands, and practice social distancing. If you are being affected by the low levels of oxygen by wearing masks, he recommends you stay home.