Deadline to register to vote, July 6

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-If you're voting for the Primary Election in Arizona, don't forget to register by Monday, July 6.

If you want to vote in the August 4th Primary Election, you have until midnight on July 6.

You will need to register to vote if you:

Are not registered in Yuma County

Recently moved

Changed your name

Would like to change your political party affiliation

Residents should register online at ServiceArizona.com.

For more information on voter registration or the upcoming elections, please visit Arizona.Vote or contact Yuma County Voter Services at (928) 373-6034.