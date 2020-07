Cases and deaths on the rise in Sonora

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Sonora report 268 new coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths.

Since March 16, Sonora has 8,976 cases and 909 deaths.

The new cases were reported in the following cities; Hermosillo 147, Cajeme 49, San Luis Rio Colorado 21, Nogales 19, Navojoa 11, Guaymas 8, Huatabampo 5, Caborca 2, Bacum 2, Etchojoa 1, Puerto Peñasco1, Alamos 1, and Empalme 1.

The new deaths were reported in the following cities; Cajeme 7, Hermosillo 4, Guaymas 1, Navojoa 1, Santa Ana 1, Huatabampo 1.

Hermosillo continues to have the highest cases in Sonora, followed by Cajeme.