Border Patrol agents seize kettlebell shaped meth packages in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents seize kettlebell packages filled with methamphetamine Thursday morning.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say a remote video surveillance operator notified agents of packages being thrown over the International Border wall from Mexico into the United States. Once agents responded to the location, it discovered three packages near Second Street and Andrade Avenue.

The packages were taken to the patrol station for further processing.

At the station, the packages tested positive for meth, with a combined weight of 2.48 pounds and an estimated street value of $4,712.

The narcotic packages were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).