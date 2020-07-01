Sonora seeks temporary closure of border to prevent growth of COVID-19 cases

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Sonora State Health Secretary Enrique Clausen requests temporary closure from the United States to Sonora.

In a video conference on Tuesday, Clausen says in order to reduce risks due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the neighboring state of Arizona, he is requesting an agreement from the state health council to temporarily close the border with the U.S. for non-essential visits.

Clausen says health officials in Sonora make enormous efforts to contain the growth of cases in the state. He reiterates the importance of placing necessary measures to protect the people from Sonora.

Clausen believes the U.S. should reduce the crossings to Mexico for visitors who do not have essential activities to do. He adds that border crossings should only be limited for commercial and labor reasons.

According to Clausen, the petition will be issued to the state health council to send a request to the general health council, the highest body empowered to make sanitary decisions in the country.

"This petition is based on the preservation of the health of the Sonoran population and the certainty that it will not affect the commercial and work relations that we continue to maintain with our neighbors in Arizona, New Mexico and, in general, with the United States and that have been in force during the health contingency, " said Clausen.

In his conference, Clausen says there are 8,708 cases in Sonora.