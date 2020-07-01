Mexicali Mayor prohibits the community from celebrating 4th of July in San Felipe and Mexicali

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Starting Thursday, sanitary filters will once again be installed on Mexico's side of the border through the east and west ports of entry, including Algodones.

A checkpoint on the highway to San Felipe will also be installed this weekend to prevent people from celebrating the fourth of July in Mexico.

The Mayor of Mexicali, Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda, says social gatherings are forbidden due to the high rate of cases in Baja California. As of Wednesday, Baja California remains on red alert.

She adds that only residents or Americans who make essential trips are allowed to enter. In Mexicali, a new regulation was applied that prohibits the travel of two or more people in a vehicle, the mandatory use of mouth covers, and alcohol beverages that exceed 12 cans of beer per vehicle.

The Mayor says that everyone who enters Mexicali should obey the rules, or else they will be fined and even be denied entry.

The checkpoints that have been installed for two weekends in a row have cause eight-hour delays.