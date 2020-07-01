Imperial County announces new stay at home orders

News

El Centro, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County has rolled out their stay at home orders. In-store shopping of non-essential retail businesses will end and now limited to curbside pickup only.

churches will be limited to outdoor services only and all county parks will be closed.

Face coverings will be required, and they are not intended to replace social distancing. All non-essential gatherings of any size are not permitted.

“Parks are a place where people tend to mingle and play soccer together, families interact with each other and so it’s really an effort to keep mingling and mixing from occurring,” said Stephen Munday, Public Health Officer.

The county’s complete 13-point plan includes: