Imperial County announces new stay at home orders
El Centro, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County has rolled out their stay at home orders. In-store shopping of non-essential retail businesses will end and now limited to curbside pickup only.
churches will be limited to outdoor services only and all county parks will be closed.
Face coverings will be required, and they are not intended to replace social distancing. All non-essential gatherings of any size are not permitted.
“Parks are a place where people tend to mingle and play soccer together, families interact with each other and so it’s really an effort to keep mingling and mixing from occurring,” said Stephen Munday, Public Health Officer.
The county’s complete 13-point plan includes:
- Reiterate stay-at-home order and face covering requirements through increased public messaging.
- Strongly encourage businesses to enforce face-covering requirements.
- Close all non-essential businesses to in-store traffic, allowing curbside pickup only.
- Increase educational activity with restaurants further clarifying curbside pick-up.
- Strongly encourage families to limit the number of people visiting a store to one person per family for each visit.
- Prohibit non-essential gatherings of any size.
- Continue encouraging faith-based organizations to conduct virtual religious services; indoor services prohibited, outdoor services will be limited to 100 participants, as long as can implement social distancing measures.
- Encourage telecommuting services, as much as possible, for all businesses.
- Close all county parks and recreational areas to public access.
- Strongly encourage cities to close their parks as well.
- Continue to collaborate and increase targeted engagement with local cities and law enforcement agencies regarding local health orders.
- Engage additional community-based organizations and faith-based groups in a reinvented outreach plan.
- Continue binational partnership with Mexicali to mitigate impacts of COVID-19 in both communities.
