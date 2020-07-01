Honoring Tribal member Jordan Stevens who died in YCSO custody

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - Several members in the community gathered Wednesday morning outside of the Yuma County Superior Courthouse to protest and demand answers for beloved Tribal member Jordan Stevens.

Today, would have been Steven's 33rd birthday.

Jordan Stevens was a Native American man detained at the Yuma County Adult Detention Center in downtown Yuma where video surveillance shows 10 correctional officers allegedly beating him.

Those in attendance at today's protest including his sister, are demanding all 10 Correctional Officers to be fired and be charged.

Family and friends in the community have made a petition to open up Steven's cases.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Carmen Valencia speaks to community members who demanding answers from county leaders and the justice system.