Traffic fatalities decrease in Arizona

Crashes involving distracted drivers fall 11.8%

(KYMA, KECY)-The Arizona Department of Transportation says traffic crash fatalities in Arizona were down for a third consecutive year.

Even though the fatalities decreased, car crashes rose by 1.6 percent from 2018 to 2019. During the same time frame, Arizona saw a total number of licensed drivers increase by 1.3 percent to 5.38 million.

According to Motor Vehicle Crash Facts Report, the report reflects crash data for all Arizona roadways, including city streets, county roads, reservation roads, and state highways.

Traffic crash fatalities were one of several key measurements that decreased in 2019 from 2018. The report tallied fewer pedestrian fatalities, alcohol-related fatalities, fatalities of those not wearing seat belts, and distracted drivers involved in crashes compared to the previous year.

