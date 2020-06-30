The latest in coronavirus cases in Sonora

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-As of Monday evening, health officials report 149 new coronavirus cases and 32 deaths in Sonora.

Since March 16, Sonora's cases and deaths keep rising. The state now has 8,533 cases with 870 deaths.

Hermosillo continues to lead Sonora with the highest cases.

The new cases were reported in the following cities; Cajeme 49, Nogales 33, Hermosillo 31, Cananea 12, Guaymas 7, Navojoa 3, Moctezuma 2, Nacori Chico 2, Empalme 2, Huatabampo 2, Bacum 2, Granados 1, Villa Hidalgo 1, Cumpas 1, Etchojoa 1.

The deaths were reported in the following cities; Cajeme 16, Hermosillo 4, Nogales 3, San Luis Rio Colorado 3, Navojoa 1, Empalme 1, Agua Prieta 1, Guaymas 1, Cananea 1, Huatabampo 1.

On Monday, health officials said recoveries in Sonora continued to rise.

