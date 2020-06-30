Pence cancels Yuma trip, still scheduled to visit Phoenix

News

Pence will now meet with Governor Ducey in Phoenix

(KYMA, KECY)-Vice President Mike Pence cancels the Yuma trip but is still scheduled to meet with Governor Doug Ducey in Phoenix.

The White House says Pence is meeting with Ducey on Wednesday, July 1, to discuss efforts the state is taking to combat COVID-19.

This will be Pence's first visit to Arizona since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Last week President Donald Trump participated in a border security roundtable discussion with Customs and Border Protection along with U.S. Senator Martha McSally in Yuma.

