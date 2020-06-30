EL Centro City Council to discuss countywide closure

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro's City Council meets to discuss Imperial County's response plan to California Governor Gavin Newsom's call for county closure.

The proposal includes:

Increase, repeat, and reinforce the message to stay at home except for essential trips, and to wear a mask whenever out in public

Strongly encourage businesses to enforce mask requirements

Close all non-essential business to in-store traffic and allow curbside pickup only

Further educate restaurants about proper pickup procedures

Strongly encourage people not to shop in a family group - one person per family per store

Ban non-essential gatherings of any size

Encourage churches and places of worship to conduct virtual services

Encourage businesses to allow employees to work from home as much as possible

Close all county parks and recreation areas, and encourage cities to close municipal parks as well

Collaborate and engage with cities and local law enforcement on local health orders

Enlist community and faith-based group to help create a new outreach plan

Continue the binational partnership with Mexicali to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in both countries.

The proposal needs to be signed off by the Governor. El Centro Regional Medical Center has also been the nucleus of all COVID treatment in the County. The hospital has also had to divert patients to surrounding cities.

