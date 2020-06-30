Skip to Content
Baja California continues to be on ‘red alert’ with an increase of COVID-19 cases

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Baja California health officials report 39 new coronavirus cases and 0 deaths.

As of Monday evening, there are 5,193 negative cases, 1,377 suspected cases, 8,728 confirmed cases, 1,807 deaths, and 2,047 people have recovered.

Mexicali continues to lead Baja California with 4,824 cases. However, Tijuana takes the lead with the highest death toll.

Take a look at the breakdown of cases in Baja California:

CityConfirmedDeathsRecoveries
Tijuana2,759840716
Rosarito791122
Ensenada7058897
Tecate2186174
Mexicali4,8248001,121
San Quintin143730
