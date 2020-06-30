Baja California continues to be on ‘red alert’ with an increase of COVID-19 cases

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Baja California health officials report 39 new coronavirus cases and 0 deaths.

As of Monday evening, there are 5,193 negative cases, 1,377 suspected cases, 8,728 confirmed cases, 1,807 deaths, and 2,047 people have recovered.

Mexicali continues to lead Baja California with 4,824 cases. However, Tijuana takes the lead with the highest death toll.

[RELATED STORY: Sharp rise in deaths in Baja California]

Take a look at the breakdown of cases in Baja California: