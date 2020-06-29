Sharp rise in deaths in Baja California

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-As of Sunday, health officials say Tijuana sees the highest death toll in Baja California.

Baja California sees the following; 5,126 negative cases, 1,326 suspected cases, 8,689 positive cases, 1,801 deaths, 1,961 recoveries.

Mexicali has the highest cases throughout the state, but leads second with the highest death toll. Mexicali remains on red alert and continue to have a curfew to prevent the spread of the virus.

Alonso Oscar Perez Rico, Baja California's Secretary of Health says, "Statistics on intubated patients show us the importance of continuing to avoid meetings, which can result in contagions that put the lives of others at risk."

Take a look at the breakdown of cases in Baja California: