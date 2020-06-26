Mexicali continues on red alert to flatten curve

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-The cases keep rising in Mexicali, Baja California.

Health officials say Mexicali continues to be on red alert due to the rise in cases and deaths. As of Thursday, Mexicali continues to lead Baja California with the highest cases at 4,538. However, Tijuana keeps leading the state with the most reported deaths at 827.

So far, Baja California has 4,897 negative cases, 1,219 suspected cases, 8,226 confirmed cases, 1,753 deaths, and so far, 1,840 have recovered from the virus.

Breakdown of cases in Baja California: