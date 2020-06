Hermosillo leads Sonora with the highest cases

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials report 159 new coronavirus cases along with 28 new deaths.

Since March 16, Sonora stands with 7,706 cases and 749 deaths. So far, the virus has infected 3,890 men and 3,816 women.

The new cases were reported in the following cities; Hermosillo 63, Nogales 28, Navojoa 24, San Luis Rio Colorado 10, Magdalena 7, Huatabampo 7, Cajeme 4, Etchojoa 3, Guymas 3, Divisaderos 2, Moctezuma 2, Benjamin Hill 1, Ures 1, San Miguel de Horcasitas 1, Cumpas 1, Imuris 1, Fronteras 1.

The new deaths were reported in Hermosillo 10, Nogales 4, Cajeme 4, San Luis Rio Colorado 2, Caborca 2, Guaymas 2, Agua Prieta 2, Etchojoa 1, Fronteras 1.