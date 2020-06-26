20-year-old woman tried to smuggle meth at Calexico Port of Entry

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-A 20-year-old is arrested at the Calexico East Port of Entry after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found over 134 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle.

CBP says on Tuesday, the 20-year-old woman driving a 2009 Honda Accord was sent to secondary inspection for further inspection of her vehicle.

As the woman drove through the port’s imaging system, it revealed anomalies in the vehicle.

CBP officers say while searching the vehicle, they found 115 wrapped packages of meth in the doors, quarter panels, and gas tank of a vehicle.

The drugs have with an estimated street value of more than $161,000.

The drugs and vehicle were seized.

The woman was turned over to Homeland Security Investigation agents for further processing.