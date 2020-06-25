Three more YCAT employees test positive for COVID-19

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Three additional Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to seven.

YCAT says it is not confirmed if the exposure happened while on duty, but it is important they remain vigilant in their effort to reduce the spread.

The employee’s last dates at work was June, 9, 2020, June 17, 2020, and June 18, 2020.

YCAT continues to the sanitization the buses and bus shelters daily, as well

as practicing social distancing while on the buses.

