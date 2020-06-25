Skip to Content
Nearly 200 more coronavirus cases in Imperial County

New cases continue to trend upward

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed 195 more cases of coronavirus Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 5, 744.

Here are the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Thursday, June 25, 2020

California currently has more than 196,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for nearly 5,700 deaths statewide, including 68 in Imperial County.

