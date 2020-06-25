Health officials unsure of peak season in Yuma County

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the coronavirus cases continue to rise, a Yuma County health official says he's not sure we haven't reached the "peak" season of the coronavirus just yet.

The peak of the virus sees a rise in cases before the trend of positive cases begins to decrease.

As of Wednesday, the Yuma County has reached 5,131 positive coronavirus cases and 72 deaths.

[RELATED ARTICLE: 191 new COVID-19 cases in Yuma, along with 3 deaths]

However, health officials say some people are confused with the way testing works, claiming the number of coronavirus cases being skewed due to people testing more than once.

Benito Lopez, an epidemiologist with Yuma County Health Department, says when someone tests for the coronavirus, their information is inputted into a system that is able to track results.

Lopez says whether the same person is tested at different facilities, or the same, once their results are inputted into the system it links back to the same person.

Therefore, the chances of results being duplicated are very low. The only way he can see results being duplicated is if someone used a middle name during one of their tests, and leaves it out during another.

Health officials say those waiting for coronavirus test results should be treating themselves as if they already have the virus.

This includes self isolating, and taking the necessary precautions to reduce exposure.

With Yuma County issuing a mandated mask order, health officials anticipate this will help stop the spread.