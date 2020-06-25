Border Patrol arrest two fugitives wanted for homicide

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrest two men wanted for homicide.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say a father and son wanted for homicide out of Los Banos, Calif., were arrested after attempting to hide in Mexico.

On Wednesday both men were deported from Mexico and turned over to the United States Marshals.

The El Centro Sector (ELC) Foreign Operations Branch (FOB) assisted Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and Guardia Estatal de Seguridad to assist and locate both fugitives.

“Due to the binational coordination and cooperation between U.S. and Mexican authorities, two violent fugitives are now apprehended and in custody,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino. “Gone are the days where suspects can try to cross the border to hide from being brought to trial, and our communities in both countries are safer for it.”

Both men were booked into Imperial County Jail for their outstanding homicide warrants.