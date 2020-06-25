4th of July DUI enforcement

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-To keep families safe this year, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) increases enforcement focused on impaired driving this 4th of July.

With help from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, YPD will be ready to stop and arrest those who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.

YPD says impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes.

It recommends the following easy steps, for a safe 4th of July holiday.

Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.

Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.

If you’re impaired, use a taxi, an Uber driver, call a sober friend or family member.

If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.

And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

During the 4th of July holiday, it encourages you to have fun and enjoy time with your family and friends, but please do it responsibly.

Not only refrain from drinking and driving remember to continue social distancing. COVID-19 is still out there and Arizona is experiencing a rise in positive cases.

YPD would like to remind our community to stay safe in every possible way this weekend.