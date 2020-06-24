Vice President Mike Pence to visit Yuma next week

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Vice President Mike Pence is meeting with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in Yuma to discuss what efforts the state is taking to combat COVID-19.

According to the White House, Vince President Mike Pence will be in Arizona on June 30. Pence is scheduled to be in Tucson the same day to speak at a Faith in America Event.

This will be Pence's first visit to Arizona since the coronavirus outbreak began.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump participated in a border security roundtable discussion with Customs and Border Protection along with U.S. Senator Martha McSally.

[RELATED STORY: President Trump holds border security roundtable in Yuma]

Stay with KYMA, 13 On Your Side, for the latest details on his visit to Arizona.