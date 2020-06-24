Two new COVID deaths registered in Imperial County, bringing the total to 70

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Imperial County Public Health Departments' latest numbers show that 70 people have lost their lives to coronavirus.

On June 12th the Imperial County had 43 coronavirus deaths registered.

In 12 days 27 people have died, averaging at least two deaths per day.

The total number of positive cases has also increased by 279 cases from Tuesday.

There are currently 915 active COVID-19 cases in the valley and more than 4,500 people have recovered from the virus.