Trump supports another round of stimulus checks

News

(KYMA, KECY)-President Donald Trump said on Monday he is open to a second round of stimulus checks for Americans still reeling financially from the coronavirus.

When asked if he would be open the idea of having another round of stimulus checks, he replied, "Yeah, we are. We are. We will be doing another stimulus package. It'll be very good. It'll be very generous."

When asked how much money it will be, he said: "You'll find out about it. You'll find out."

NBC News reports although no decisions have been made, this is something the economic team is working on.

In March, Congress approved $1,200 per person for individuals who made less than six figures to continue help cushion through the pandemic. The IRS said early June that 159 million stimulus payments had been processed.

However, not everyone agrees with Trump's idea. Steve Moore, a conservative economist who has counseled the president says, "We shouldn’t be doing any more spending."

Reports say earlier this month, Trump said he favors a payroll tax cut and will be "doing things for restaurants and various pieces of the entertainment industry, which will be an incentive, whether it's deductions or whatever."