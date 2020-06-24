Members of Congress seek investigation at ICE detention centers resulting in sick detainees

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Members of Congress send a letter to the Department of Homeland Security to investigate the use of chemical disinfectants at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities which are resulting in detainees falling ill.

The United States House of Representatives says the powerful disinfectant used by ICE is causing physical injuries including bloody noses, nausea, rashes, throat irritation, blisters, fainting, and difficulty breathing.

“Complaints from at least two detention facilities, one in California and the other in Florida, claim that detainees are experiencing adverse reactions caused by 'powerful chemical disinfectant' sprays being used to combat COVID-19," the lawmakers wrote.

They continue by stating, “Since COVID-19 spreads through droplets of mucus and spit in the air produced by coughing or sneezing, chemical agents that irritate the throat or other respiratory functions can help the virus proliferate. Therefore, the inappropriate and dangerous use of toxic chemical disinfectants used in close proximity to people in detention undermines its stated intended function of outbreak management, which remains critical as facilities still report high numbers of confirmed cases, including the Glades County Detention Center with over sixty cases.”