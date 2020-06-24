Level 2 sex offender living in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a level 2 sex offender has recently moved to a new address in Yuma.

YCSO identifies the level 2 sex offender as 40-year-old Shannon Ortega Caiazzo. He now lives at the 3600 block of W. 5th Street in Yuma.

He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is not wanted by the YCSO at this time.

On May 20, 2020, Caiazzo pled guilty in the Yuma County Superior Court to Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, a class 3 felony. The victim was a 17 year old female who was known to him.

Caiazzo was sentenced to 5 years of intensive probation with Yuma County Adult Probation.

Shannon Ortega Caiazzo is considered a Level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.