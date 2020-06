News

IMPERIAL VALLEY, Ca. ( KYMA, KECY)- A few weeks ago our news team brought you the story of Janet Gonzalez, a loved member of the Imperial Valley community who lost her life to coronavirus.

In an emotional interview with Janet's sister, Mayra Mata, she describes her baby sister as a beautiful soul and a warrior as she battled COVID-19.

If you would like to help Janet's family or make donations, please visit their GoFundMe Page for more information.