191 new COVID-19 cases in Yuma, along with 3 deaths
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-COVID-19 cases keep rising in Yuma County. Health officials report 191 new cases along with three new deaths.
As of Wednesday, Yuma County now stands with 5,131 COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|5,131
|+191
|
|Total patients tested
|30,393
|+1,714
|
|Total deaths
|72
|+3
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|120
|+0
|
|ICU Patients
|22
|+0
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|22
|24
|
|Patients discharged
|349
|+12
|
|
|
|
|
|Female Patients
|2,684
|+99
|52%
|Male Patients
|2,447
|+92
|48%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|649
|+27
|13%
|20-44
|2,376
|+81
|46%
|45-54
|809
|+23
|16%
|55-64
|680
|+28
|13%
|65+
|617
|+32
|12%
Comments