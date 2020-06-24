Skip to Content
191 new COVID-19 cases in Yuma, along with 3 deaths

desert southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-COVID-19 cases keep rising in Yuma County. Health officials report 191 new cases along with three new deaths.

As of Wednesday, Yuma County now stands with 5,131 COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Total confirmed cases5,131+191﻿
Total patients tested30,393+1,714﻿
Total deaths72+3﻿
Patients currently hospitalized120+0﻿
ICU Patients22+0﻿
Ventilators in use/available2224﻿
Patients discharged349+12﻿
Female Patients2,684+9952%
Male Patients2,447+9248%
Patients under 20649+2713%
20-442,376+8146%
45-54809+2316%
55-64680+2813%
65+617+3212%
*Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

