Yuma prepares to welcome President Donald Trump

Supporters and protesters alike await the arrival of Air Force One

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a big day for Yuma, and for supporters and critics of President Donald J. Trump.

The President is scheduled to touch down at Marine Corp Air Station Yuma shortly before 11 this morning, and when he arrives a crowd will be waiting.

One part of the crowd wants to celebrate Trump's accomplishments. The other wants to condemn his actions. Both are passionate about their convictions.

The President arrives in Arizona during a difficult time for the state, and for Yuma County. Since the beginning of June, both have seen steady increases in the number of coronavirus cases. Trump's travel plans in the midst of a pandemic have drawn criticism from prominent state leaders.

Representative Raul Grijalva, who represents Arizona's 3rd Congressional District released this statement Tuesday morning:

“Arizonans have a front-row seat to the failures of the Trump Administration. From his failure to get Arizonans the resources we need to fight and contain the COVID-19 outbreak to the rampant destruction of the environment and border communities to construct his useless vanity wall, his presidency is an unmitigated disaster for Arizona families. Now, as COVID-19 spreads among the crews constructing his border wall and threatens to impact small border communities, Trump stops in Yuma for applause. “The only thing Trump has accomplished over the past few years is sowing division, demonizing those who are different, and leaving this country worse off in the long run. I will continue standing alongside my brothers and sisters to reject his divisiveness and stand up for the inclusive values and diverse communities we hold dear in Southern Arizona.” Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ)

President Trump is in Yuma to commemorate the building of the 200th mile of border wall. He'll also participate in round table discussion on border security with state and local leaders.

He'll then head to Phoenix to address a group of his youth supporters.

KYMA.com and News 11 will provide live coverage of President Trump's arrival beginning at 10:45 Tuesday morning.

