Supporters and protesters gather for President Trump’s visit to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - As President of the United States Donald Trump prepares to land in Yuma for the second time Tuesday morning to take a look at the 200th-mile marker along the southern border, locals who are for and against the president are gathering across from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

News 11 has confirmed that the Yuma County Indivisible group will be organizing today's protest. People are gathering on 32nd street on the south side of the fairgrounds.

Our News 11's Carmen Valencia will be on the ground bringing us live updates. You can catch the full report in our evening newscasts on KYMA at 5, 6, and 10 p.m.