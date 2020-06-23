Rising COVID-19 cases in Sonora

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-The latest in coronavirus cases and deaths reported in Sonora.

As of Monday evening, health officials report 185 new cases and 39 deaths.

Since March 16, Sonora has a total of 6,894 cases and 621 deaths. Hermosillo continues to lead the state with the most cases, but the city of Cajeme has the highest death toll.

Confirmed Cases Discarded Cases Mild Symptoms Recovered Patients Hospitalized Critical Condition Serious Condition Stable Condition 6,894 4,556 4,004 649 636 68 403 165

The new cases were reported in the following cities; Hermosillo 52, Nogales 45, Cajeme 36, Agua Prieta 18, Guaymas 14, Santa Ana 6, Navojoa 5, Caborca 2, Benito Juarez 1, Benjamin Hill 1, Alamos 1, Sahuaripa 1, Magdalena 1, Empalme 1, Gral. Plutarco Elias Calles 1.

The new deaths were reported in the following cities; Hermosillo 24, Cajeme 6, Nogales 2, Caborca 2, Agua Prieta 1, Cumpas 1, Navojoa 1, Huatabampo 1, Etchojoa 1.