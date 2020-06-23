Pres. Trump: “With smaller testing, we would show fewer cases.”

News

Tuscon-based doctor says testing is necessary; shows how rapidly the virus is spreading.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tuesday, President Donald Trump doubled down on his remarks made at his Tulsa rally in regards to slowing down COVID-19 testing.

Tuesday morning the President tweeted saying in part, "With smaller testing, we would show fewer cases."

Arizona has notably become the nation's latest hotspot for the virus with an exponential climb in positive cases.

There’s also an increase in younger people getting infected with the virus.

As a trauma critical care physician at the Banner University Medical Center and also a member of the Arizona House of Representatives, Dr. Randy Friese believes the President is sending the wrong message.

“The proportion of tests that are positive is really the number we need to look at. The raw numbers can be disarming when you look at them climbing, and that's important to look at the raw numbers" Dr. Friese said in an interview with News 11.

He added, "But I think also our proportion of positive tests is climbing which means the virus is spreading. I think testing is still as available as it needs to be."

Friese was very encouraged to hear that Governor Ducey stands by testing even after President Trump's statement.

When the President appeared in Yuma Tuesday, neither he nor his team wore masks.