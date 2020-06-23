COVID-19 shutdowns police stations in Mexicali

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Since the pandemic started, 11 police stations in Mexicali had to temporarily close their doors.

As more and more police officers became sick with the virus, police stations had to close down.

The Municipal Police Chief, Maria Elena Andrade, says that at the moment, there are two police stations in Baja California and Carranza that are currently closed.

There are currently 170 police officers who have been infected by COVID-19 of which 50 have recovered and returned to work.

Andrade says after the contagions arose, tests were carried out on all municipal agents, so the number of suspected cases was reduced but the number of positive cases that were treated on time increased.

As of today, Mexicali has 4,360 confirmed cases and 730 deaths. However, health officials say the infections in Baja California have decreased, but Mexicali continues to be on a red light.