Calexico Port of Entry modernization

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Board made an update on the Modernization and expansion, phase 2A and 2B at the Calexico West Port of Entry.

Michael Bracken, managing partner, and Chief Economist of the Development Management Group said the border is intertwined with Imperial County's economy.

Both Mexicali and Imperial County rely on each other for economic stability.

As of May 27.8 percent of Imperial County is unemployed.

