Using hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic?

FDA warns these 9 can be toxic

(KYMA, KECY)-The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says certain hand sanitizers that are manufactured by a company in Mexico could potentially be toxic.

The FDA advises consumers not to use any hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol), a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

FDA has identified the following products manufactured by Eskbiochem:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

FDA says substantial methanol exposure can results in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

