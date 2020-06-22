Man dies in rollover crash, alcohol may have been a factor

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A man is dead after a single vehicle crash on Saturday.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) says they responded to a car accident at the 8700 block of South Avenue 6E.

Investigations revealed the man driving a red 1997 Chevrolet truck was traveling northbound on Avenue 6E when he switched to the left of the roadway crashing into a dirt berm along the edge of an irrigation canal.

The vehicle rolled over, ejecting the driver.

YCSO identified the man as 31-year-old Andrew Matus from Yuma as the driver of the vehicle. He died of his injuries at the scene of the crash.

His family has been notified, YCSO says alcohol may be a factor in the accident.